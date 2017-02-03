Patrice Evra Reveals How Close He Was to Rejoin Manchester United

OMNISPORT

Patrice Evra has revealed he was close to re-joining Manchester United but says "a person at the club" likely stopped his hopes of returning to Old Trafford.

The defender moved to Marseille from Juventus in the January transfer window, but only after he had been heavily linked with Jose Mourinho's side.

Evra, 35, represented United between 2006 and 2014, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League among 10 major trophies.

He held talks with Mourinho about a return that would have thrilled the United support but ultimately the France international realised the opportunity would not materialise.

"I was very close to a return to Manchester United," Evra said to Sky Italia after travelling back to Turin to visit his former Juventus team-mates.

"I also spoke with Mourinho but there was a person, whose name I will not say, who probably did not like the idea of my return.

"Even the fans were enthusiastic and would have been delighted, but because I realised that they [the club] would not do anything I then asked my agent to look for other teams.

"Marseille immediately won me over with their project and immediately created a great feeling.

"We only spent one day to close the deal. They really treated me like a God, making it clear they had a great need for me."