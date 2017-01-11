Oscar Claims Chinese Super League Will Rival Premier League

Shanghai SIPG recruit Oscar believes the Chinese Super League could eventually compete with the Premier League if more star names make the move to Asia.

Oscar made the record-breaking €60million switch from Premier League leaders Chelsea to SIPG, linking up with head coach Andre-Villas Boas and fellow Brazilian Hulk.

The 25-year-old Brazil international, who scored in his first appearance in a friendly win over Al Batin, arrives at a time when Carlos Tevez, Axel Witsel, Ramires, Alex Teixeira, Ezequiel Lavezzi, John Obi Mikel, Graziano Pelle, Burak Yilmaz, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Fredy Guarin and Jackson Martinez all call China home.

And Oscar feels the lucrative CSL will only get better with further investment.

"If they continue in this way, maybe yes, because they have lots of good projects," Oscar told Sky Sports.

"Of course the Premier League [has higher] level of players in the world, but the Chinese guys are very good. They help the new players a lot, and I hope they continue this because I come to help.

"The transfer was good for me, good for Chelsea, good for Shanghai, and I'm so happy to come to the Chinese Super League.

"I think the Chinese clubs [spend] a lot of money for the players to go to China, to make the league stronger. They made me an offer and I'm very happy to come."