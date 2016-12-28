Olivier Giroud Hints Arsenal Renewal Is Immiment

Olivier Giroud has suggested he will soon sign a contract renewal at Arsenal.

The France international's existing deal is due to expire in June 2018 and question marks have emerged over his future at the club now that he is no longer an undisputed starter, with Arsene Wenger preferring Alexis Sanchez up front.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old has made it clear his future lies at Arsenal, even if his new contract is not yet a done deal.

"People have been saying I have signed a new contract, but that is not true. Maybe soon, though," Giroud told reporters.

Lots of fun at #JGChristmasParty today and great to meet some of our @JuniorGunners. pic.twitter.com/TH9YUOtAtP — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) December 24, 2016

"I came back a bit late from the Euros and it was nice for my body because I could rest but not good for me because the team was doing well and another striker was doing well up front.

"This season has been difficult because also I was injured for a month and a half so it has not been easy.

"But it is all about keeping the focus high. Always keep working hard at training. I was speaking with the boss, we had a couple of discussions together and he explained to me why I had not played too much until now.

"As long as the team is getting better I am happy and I am part of the club for five years and I want to carry on. But we have to see, I need more time of games but we will see in the future."