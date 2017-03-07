No Wayne Rooney For Manchester United's Rostov Trip But Henrikh Mkhitaryan Returns

Wayne Rooney has been left out of Manchester United's squad to face Rostov in the Europa League round of 16, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is back after injury.

United's record goalscorer made his first appearance in a month on Saturday, starting the 1-1 Premier League draw against Bournemouth before being replaced by Jesse Lingard with 20 minutes remaining.

Rooney has not featured in the Europa League since the 2-0 win at Zorya on December 8, and he has been spared the long trip to Russia by Jose Mourinho.

There is no place for left-back Luke Shaw in the 20-man squad, while centre-back Eric Bailly is suspended following his red card in the second leg of the last-32 win over Saint-Etienne.

Mkhitaryan scored the only goal in that game before going off with a hamstring problem, and the Armenian returns to the squad for the first time since that victory.