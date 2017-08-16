Arsenal have made no progress in their attempt to renew Alexis Sanchez's contract, admits Arsene Wenger.

Sanchez only has a year left to run on his deal at the Emirates Stadium and has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, although Wenger has repeatedly insisted the star forward will at least see out his deal.

Wenger also confirmed the Chile international will, as expected, miss Saturday's match against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium as he recovers from an abdominal strain.

But the Frenchman hopes to have Sanchez back in time for the crunch clash away to Liverpool on August 27, having confirmed Arsenal are no closer to persuading him to renew.

El Mercurio report that PSG have offered Alexis Sanchez a contract worth €15 million per year & the No. 7 shirt to convince him to sign. pic.twitter.com/efX3LgjPoO — Matias Grez (@matias_grez) August 15, 2017

"At the moment no [news about Sanchez's contract] because we have not progressed on that front," Wenger told reporters.

"At the moment he is a player who goes into final year of his contract and prepares for the season.

"We have not made any progress on the other front."

On the 28-year-old's absence against Stoke, Wenger said: "For Sanchez it looks a bit early but he works hard in training. Our medical people think Saturday comes too soon.

"He should be available next game against Liverpool. His recovery going very well, he is working very hard. We have got to be cautious with a muscular strain not to have any setback on it."

Wenger is eager to resist any bids for Sanchez, even if means allowing him to leave for nothing in 2018.

"That [leaving for free] is a consequence of what I say yes - unfortunately," he said.

"We have to make a choice between efficiency on the field and financial interest. Most of time if you can find a good compromise it is better, but in this case I think I prioritise the sporting side."

And Wenger again rejected comparisons with the situation Diego Costa is experiencing with Chelsea.

"No I don't think that Costa has only one year to go," he said. "I don't think there is any comparison at all because we want him [Sanchez] to be with us and Chelsea does not necessarily want that."