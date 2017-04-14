No Plans To Stop Manchester United Targeting Eden Hazard Says Antonio Conte

Eden Hazard's previous rough treatment at the hands of Manchester United will not prompt Antonio Conte to alter Chelsea's plans for Sunday's trip to Old Trafford.

Chelsea ended United's FA Cup defence in March with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, which saw Ander Herrera sent off for two bookable challenges on the Belgian, who was fouled six times in the match, at least three times more than any player.

Hazard has scored three times in his last two games as the Blues have recovered from defeat against Crystal Palace to keep their march to the Premier League title on track.

And Conte will not make any alterations to his winning formula in order to protect his star attacker.

He told a news conference: "It's very different to prepare for this situation but we are preparing the game on the tactical aspect.

"We are trying to find the best solutions for this game because, don't forget, this game will be very tough for both teams and the result is very important for us and United.

"I didn't prepare anything for this situation for Eden."

Hazard and team-mate N'Golo Kante were among the six nominees for PFA Player of the Year announced this week.

France midfielder Kante is the overwhelming favourite for the prize, but Conte would not be drawn into picking a winner from his pair.

"I don't like to make a choice between two of my players," he said with a smile. "It's not right.

"They deserve the best because they are having a good season. As well as N'Golo and Eden I think all my players are having a great season and they deserve the best.

"I'm pleased because it's a fight between two of my payers and also players from other teams. I want to see who is the winner.

"It's great for them, a great achievement to receive this nomination. It's very good."