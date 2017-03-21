N'Golo Kante One Of World's Best Insists France Coach Didier Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps lauded N'Golo Kante, describing the Chelsea midfielder as one of the world's best.

A season on from winning the Premier League with Leicester City, Kante is enjoying another standout campaign, this time for Antonio Conte's table-topping side.

Kante, 25, had to wait until last year to make his international debut, but has featured 13 times for France.

The midfielder's performances are delighting Deschamps, whose side take on Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday before a friendly against Spain.

"He's been with us a while. He didn't play all the matches either. It all depends on the system I choose," Deschamps told a news conference.

"N'Golo was performing well with us. He was with Leicester. He's doing it this year in Chelsea. He will certainly win a second consecutive title in England.

"In his position, he's one of the best players in Europe and the world. I will not complain.

"He is French. He's with us. Obviously he's an important player. He is very efficient in his position. On the top of that, he starts to score goals, it's perfect."

Kante has played in 27 of Chelsea's 28 league games this season, with his side 10 points clear atop the table.