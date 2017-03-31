Morgan Schneiderlin To Miss Merseyside Derby And Manchester United Trip

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will miss Saturday's derby clash with Liverpool and the trip to Manchester United next week, Ronald Koeman has confirmed.

The 27-year-old is struggling with a calf problem he picked up in the 4-0 victory over Hull City on March 18 but was pictured this week completing gym work in a bid to recover before the visit to Anfield.

However, manager Koeman says Schneiderlin will not face Jurgen Klopp's side and is unlikely to be fit enough for the match against old club United at Old Trafford next Tuesday.

Schneiderlin "is better now" but he is still not available for the w/e. Rated as a doubt for Tues, but should return to face Leicester. #EFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 31, 2017

"He's better now but still not available for the weekend," he told Everton TV.

"I don't think he will be available for Tuesday but we have good hope that he will be available for the Leicester City game."

The news is a big blow to Everton's hopes of a first derby win in the Premier League since 2010.