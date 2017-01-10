Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton Close Says Jose Mourinho

OMNISPORT

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is "probably going to Everton".

Mourinho was speaking to Sky Sports after United secured a 2-0 win over Hull City in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at Old Trafford.

"Morgan (Schneiderlin) is more than probably going to @Everton," Jose Mourinho tonight. — Jim White (@JimWhite) January 10, 2017

Shortly before the tie kicked off, it was widely reported United and Everton had agreed a £22million fee for France international Schneiderlin, who is expected to undergo a medical on Thursday.

When asked about the situation, Mourinho said: "[I have] no details but before the match I was informed by Mr [United executive chairman Ed] Woodward that the situation is to close because Morgan is probably going to Everton."

Former Southampton man Schneiderlin joined United under Louis van Gaal in July 2015 but has been unable to break into Mourinho's first team plans, playing just 11 minutes in the Premier League across three last-gasp substitute appearances.