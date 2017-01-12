Morgan Schneiderlin Escapes Manchester United With £24m Everton Switch

Morgan Schneiderlin has ended his Manchester United exile by sealing a £24million switch to Premier League rivals Everton.

France midfielder Schneiderlin was unable to break into Jose Mourinho's first-team plans at Old Trafford, playing just 11 minutes in the Premier League across three last-gasp substitute appearances.

Signed from Southampton in July 2015, United have allowed Schneiderlin to leave for an initial £20million, with Everton signing the 27-year-old to a four-and-a-half-year deal.

He is the second player to join the ranks of Ronald Koeman's side this month, following former Charlton youngster Ademola Lookman in moving to Goodison Park.