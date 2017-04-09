Morgan Schneiderlin Claims Louis Van Gaal Made Him Feel Like A Robot

OMNISPORT

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has taken aim at former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal, claiming he felt like a robot during his days under the Dutchman.

Schneiderlin joined United from Southampton in 2015 and featured 39 times in all competitions under Van Gaal in his first season at the club.

Jose Mourinho afforded him just eight appearances after taking over ahead of the 2017-18 campaign and the Frenchman therefore opted to leave Old Trafford for Everton in the January transfer window.

Although Schneiderlin does not bear a grudge against Mourinho, he has no fond memories of Van Gaal.

"I did not play a lot of matches at United this season. Mourinho told me that he liked me, but that he had to make choices. I respected that, just like he respected my decision to join Everton," Schneiderlin told L'Equipe.

"Even if I did not play a lot under Mourinho, at least I started enjoying football again. That was not the case in my first season.

"My first year under Van Gaal did not bring me much pleasure. I did not enjoy myself on the pitch. He gave me very little freedom, even if I had a lot of experience playing in the Premier League.

"I felt like a robot under him. He told me never to ask for the ball in certain areas and told me not to do a lot of things.

"Those instructions frustrated me a bit. You are always asking yourself during the game whether you are following the coach's instructions and that keeps you from performing; especially at Manchester United, where all the games are under a lot of scrutiny from the media and where you get criticised a lot."