Alvaro Morata continued his stunning start to life at Chelsea with a hat-trick as the Premier League champions sealed an impressive 4-0 victory away to Stoke City.

Chelsea scored from their only two shots in the first half, Morata putting them in front after just 82 seconds before fellow Spain international Pedro netted his second goal in his last three games.

Morata! All on his own! pic.twitter.com/C3bigYaKYE — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 23, 2017

Stoke increased the pressure after the break, but former Real Madrid striker Morata doubled his tally with a brilliant solo goal to end home hopes of a revival.

And Morata then made it six goals in as many Premier League appearances for Chelsea as he sealed his hat-trick with eight minutes remaining.

Antonio Conte's side remain three points behind the two Manchester clubs at the top of the table as they continue the defence of their title.

Stoke took four points from two home games against Arsenal and Manchester United, but this heavy defeat leaves them with only one win from their opening six fixtures.