Mo Salah 'Sure' Liverpool Will Lift Trophy This Season

In-form Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is confident his first season with the club can end with silverware.

Salah has delighted the Anfield faithful since joining from Roma during the close season and he reached 20 goals in all competitions by scoring in last weekend's 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth.

The Egypt international is the first player to reach that landmark for Liverpool since Luis Suarez in 2013-14, when they went agonisingly close to denying Manchester City the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola's current City vintage lie 18 points better off at the top of the table this time around but, with Liverpool still in the Champions League and kicking off their FA Cup campaign with a mouth-watering derby clash against Everton next month, Salah is confident the Reds can snare a first major honour since the 2012 League Cup.

"We are working hard every day to win something and I am sure we will this year," he said. "I am always saying I want to win titles here.

"I came here to win titles. To win something for the club, for us, for the fans. I would love to win something here."

Salah's on-field link with Sadio Mane has proved a particularly scintillating factor within Jurgen Klopp's team this season.

Like his team-mate, Senegal attacker Mane is nominated for the CAF Player of the Year award.

"We are friends," Salah added. "We are very close to each other. Maybe he is my closest friend here in the team.

"We are friends, we like each other, he's a great guy and a fantastic player who is very fast with quality and confidence.

"I am very happy to share everything in Africa with him, so I'm very happy also for him."

Liverpool travel to Arsenal on Friday. Both Salah and Mane were on target in a 4-0 rout when the sides met at Anfield in August.