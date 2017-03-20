Michail Antonio Out Of England Squad

West Ham midfielder Michail Antonio is out of the England squad after suffering a hamstring injury.

Antonio, who is yet to win an international cap, picked up the injury during his side's 3-2 loss against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Well done to @Michailantonio who is in the @England squad for a FIFA World Cup qualifier with Lithuania and friendly in Germany!



🦁🦁🦁 #COYI pic.twitter.com/TEDHE02JM9 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 16, 2017

And he has been withdrawn from the squad to face Germany in a friendly and Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier, the club announced on Sunday.

England are two points clear at the top of Group F in qualifying, unbeaten and yet to concede.