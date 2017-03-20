Premier League
Michail Antonio Out Of England Squad

Antonio, who is yet to win an international cap, picked up the injury during his side's 3-2 loss against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

West Ham midfielder Michail Antonio is out of the England squad after suffering a hamstring injury.

And he has been withdrawn from the squad to face Germany in a friendly and Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier, the club announced on Sunday.

England are two points clear at the top of Group F in qualifying, unbeaten and yet to concede.
