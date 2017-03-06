Mesut Ozil Ruled Out Of Bayern Munich Clash

Arsenal will be without Mesut Ozil for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Ozil missed Saturday's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool with flu and will not recover in time to play against Bayern, with the Gunners trailing 5-1 from the first leg.

At Colney for AFC training. Ozil just walked out with the rest so should be OK for Bayern. Handshake between Sanchez and Wenger. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) March 6, 2017

"Ozil is not in the squad," manager Arsene Wenger said at his pre-match media conference.

"I don't think he is ready physically. I think he will be ready for the weekend."