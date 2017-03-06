Premier League
Getty Images

Mesut Ozil Ruled Out Of Bayern Munich Clash

Ozil missed Saturday's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool with flu.

Arsenal will be without Mesut Ozil for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Ozil missed Saturday's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool with flu and will not recover in time to play against Bayern, with the Gunners trailing 5-1 from the first leg.

"Ozil is not in the squad," manager Arsene Wenger said at his pre-match media conference.

"I don't think he is ready physically. I think he will be ready for the weekend."
