Mesut Ozil Ruled Out Of Bayern Munich Clash
Ozil missed Saturday's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool with flu.
Arsenal will be without Mesut Ozil for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Ozil missed Saturday's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool with flu and will not recover in time to play against Bayern, with the Gunners trailing 5-1 from the first leg.
"Ozil is not in the squad," manager Arsene Wenger said at his pre-match media conference.
"I don't think he is ready physically. I think he will be ready for the weekend."