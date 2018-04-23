Español
Mendy: Silva Loves Me More Than His Girlfriend

Former Monaco team-mates Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva celebrated their second successive league title together following Man City's win on Sunday.

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy joked that team-mate Bernardo Silva loved him more than his girlfriend.

Mendy, 23, made his return from a seven-month injury absence as Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Swansea City 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Silva celebrated his goal – City's fourth – with Mendy and the France international later joked about their relationship.

"He loves me more than food [& his girlfriend]," Mendy wrote on Twitter with an image of the celebration.

 

Silva, who retweeted that, also paid tribute to his team – and Mendy – on social media.

 

The win over Swansea saw Manchester City celebrate their title success in style as they moved onto 90 points in the Premier League.

