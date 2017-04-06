Mauricio Pochettino Thinks Spurs Can Win Every Remaining Game

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham can win every game if they play like they did against Swansea City as Spurs attempt to overhaul Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Tottenham completed a memorable 3-1 comeback at Swansea on Wednesday after equalising in the 88th minute.

Trailing to Wayne Routledge's first-half opener, Dele Alli restored parity two minutes from time before Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen sealed the stunning fightback at the Liberty Stadium.

The result kept Tottenham within seven points of leaders Chelsea and manager Pochettino is not giving up hope of lifting the trophy in May.

"I believe that we can win every game if we play like [we did against Swansea] - and then we'll see," Pochettino said.

53 - Since M.Pochettino was appointed as boss, Spurs have won 53 points from losing positions in the PL; 13 more than any other side. Battle — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2017

"It's important to go game by game and be focusing on our opponent, and on ourselves. This was another example football is a collective matter.

"It was a massive moment [when Son scored to put Spurs 2-1 ahead] because how we turned it around was unbelievable.



"We're still pushing, believing, pressuring the opponent [Chelsea]. It means a lot. We realised the three points would be fantastic for us.

"From the touchline, you must translate confidence, trust and belief.

"We allowed them to believe because we conceded a goal, but the most important thing for us was to show collective faith and spirit."