Mauricio Pochettino Slams Decision To Leave Dele Alli Off PFA Players' Player Of The Year Shortlist

Mauricio Pochettino feels that Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli should have been included on the PFA Players' Player of the Year shortlist.

The England international has been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award that he won in 2016, but has been left out of the running for the main prize.

Spurs team-mate Harry Kane is among the nominees for the award, along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

Pochettino believes Alli has been hard done by following another standout campaign in which he has scored 19 goals and laid on 10 assists in all competitions.

"There are better players now and it's a better standard. In my opinion he deserved a place in the shortlist," said Pochettino when asked about Alli.

"After his first season, people wanted to him perform again in his second season. He's not only confirmed that – he's improved in all aspects in his game.

"He's clever and intelligent. He has the potential to improve and learn. He's shown he's one of the best players in the Premier League."

Pochettino added that Kane, who has 19 goals in 23 appearances in the top flight, would be a worthy winner.

"I think he should win – he deserves it," the Spurs boss said. "I am very pleased for all those nominated."

Spurs face Bournemouth on Saturday at White Hart Lane looking to keep the pressure on league leaders Chelsea.

The club confirmed on Thursday that Victor Wanyama has returned from a back problem, but goalkeeper Michel Vorm and full-back Danny Rose (both knee) are unlikely to be involved.