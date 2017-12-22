Mauricio Pochettino Admits Tottenham Have Missed Victor Wanyama

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted Spurs have missed Victor Wanyama this season as the midfielder nears a return.

Spurs have been without Wanyama since their 2-1 loss to Premier League champions Chelsea in August – the Kenyan aggravating a knee injury.

While Saturday's clash against sixth-placed Burnley will come too soon for Wanyama, Pochettino is hopeful the 26-year-old can play an important role over the festive period.

"We need to see how he reacts, his knee," said Pochettino, whose Tottenham are seventh and a point behind Burnley.

"But it's a very good feeling from him. We will see when he can be involved again. Last season, he was such an important player for us.

"And this season, it's true. In a position that you need to be strong, we have missed a player like him.

"It will be fantastic if, as soon as possible, he can be again involved and available to be selected because he is a very good player; a very important player for us."

Tottenham assistant Jesus Perez added: "During pre-season, on the same day, he had two incidents. And he carried on training.

"Then, we went to America and he played some minutes against PSG [in a friendly] and then we protected him until the second game of the season against Chelsea.

"And he had a bad reaction from that game. We tried all the conservative measures to avoid anything major [such as an operation] and, so far, it has worked well.

"And he has reacted very well to the last couple of training sessions."