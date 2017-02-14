Mats Hummels Sure Arsenal Won't Drop 'World-Class' Mesut Ozil

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels is not buying into speculation that Arsenal will drop "world-class" Mesut Ozil for their Champions League meeting on Wednesday.

Germany international Ozil has endured a severe dip in form in recent weeks and reports in England have suggested he will be benched for the first leg of the last-16 clash at the Allianz Arena.

However, Hummels believes it would be unwise to leave the attacking midfielder out of such an occasion as all forward players go through difficult periods.

"For me it was a surprise to hear Mesut was doubtful to play. For me he is a world-class player and one of the first players you would put on the field for a game like this," said the centre-back.

"I think he will be on the pitch from the first minute because he is a class player.

"Of course, we have to make him play not good. That's obvious because that would be bad for the result.

"I think every offensive player has good and bad moments. It's not something you can project on to one player. I don't think there's one you can say that always delivers in every big and important game."