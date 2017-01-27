Marcus Rashford Views Jose Mourinho As Ideal Manager For Manchester United

Marcus Rashford feels Jose Mourinho is the ideal manager to help Manchester United back to greatness again after a number of underwhelming seasons.

The Old Trafford side have been unable to really challenge for the Premier League title ever since the departure of Alex Ferguson, but Rashford is optimistic Mourinho can turn them into a force to be reckoned with once more.

United saw their 17-match unbeaten streak come to an end with a 2-1 loss at Hull City in the League Cup on Thursday, though they still progressed to the final 3-2 on aggregate.

"I definitely think Mourinho is the ideal manager to help Manchester United win important trophies again," Rashford told Marca.

"He is recognised worldwide for his coaching abilities.

"His decision to join United transmitted confidence to the players and the fans.

"We are taking things one game at a time, but I think Mourinho is ideal for United."

Rashford broke into the first team under Louis van Gaal last term and he is looking to build on that under Mourinho this campaign, though he has only made eight league starts under the Portuguese.

"Jose has been telling me to remain calm and try to approach games the same way as training," he added.

"He tells me the same things he tells everybody else."