Marcus Rashford Can Be A World Star Claims Paul Scholes

Marcus Rashford can be a "world star" like Neymar, according to former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes.

England international Rashford netted the winner in United's Europa League quarter-final tie against Anderlecht on Thursday, taking his tally for the season to 10 goals in all competitions.

And with key man Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured in that clash, Rashford has the opportunity to start in a striking role for United - a position Scholes hopes he can prove himself in.

"Rashford will be a brilliant centre-forward, there is no doubt about that," Scholes told BBC Radio 5 Live. "His pace is incredible. He's almost the club's most important player now at the age of 19.

"What we saw against Anderlecht was that raw pace, the excitement, skill and ability to fly past people as if they are not there.

"He probably needs to work on his composure with the chances he is getting, start putting his chances away - I am sure he will.

"He has always been a centre forward. When I saw him playing for the young United teams, he was scoring 30-40 goals a season. I know this lad can finish and score goals.

"I am just a little bit worried that he is so quick he may get shoved out wide, which is not a bad thing.

"You look at Cristiano Ronaldo's record and players like Neymar, he has that kind of ability. It is a lot to live up to, but he has that in him - he can be a world star."