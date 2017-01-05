Marco Silva Appointed As Hull City Head Coach

beIN SPORTS

Marco Silva has been appointed as Hull City's new head coach on a deal until the end of the season, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 39-year-old manager replaces Mike Phelan, who was sacked on Tuesday, following a poor run of one victory in 10 matches.

🔶◾️ | We are delighted to announce Marco Silva as our new Head Coach. More details to follow shortly #WelcomeMarco 🇵🇹#BemvindoMarcopic.twitter.com/3LJlaoHvfg — Hull City (@HullCity) January 5, 2017

“Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style,” the club’s vice-chairman Ehab Allam, said in a statement. “He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club’s Premier League status.

“Marco will be bringing in his own back-room team who have all played their part in his recent success. We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window.”, he added.