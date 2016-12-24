Manchester United Winger Memphis Depay Promises Boots To Ill Fan
The Netherlands international appealed for followers on social media to put forward friends who deserved the prize.
Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has promised a signed pair of boots to a fan battling a life-changing condition.
The 22-year-old tweeted on Saturday that he had chosen Carmen McGrane after a message sent by her brother.
Carmen suffers from neurofibromatosis, the collective name for a number of conditions where tumours grow along the nerves, and has had more than 16 operations in her lifetime, her brother Damon said.
Depay commented: "That's tough man... your sister gets my boots Damon. Enjoy the holidays, brighter days are coming!"
Depay has been heavily linked with a move away from United in the transfer window, with Everton reportedly keen to sign him and team-mate Morgan Schneiderlin.