Manchester United reach 600 Premier League wins as Middlesbrough hit sorry milestone

Manchester United became the first club to win 600 Premier League games as they saw off Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Goals from Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard and Antonio Valencia sealed a 3-1 victory at the Riverside Stadium, despite Rudy Gestede's goal having threatened to prompt a late comeback for the home side.

Very proud of the team, great team effort just 48 h after the last game , congratulations boys 🔴👍🏼 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/1JBpEUvgpo — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) March 19, 2017

The win was another landmark for United, while it saw the home side reach a far less welcome milestone.

Boro, who are languishing in 19th and sacked manager Aitor Karanka this week, have now lost 1000 matches in the top tier of English football.

United climb back above Everton in the table and to within three points of the top four, having played one game less than fourth-place Liverpool.