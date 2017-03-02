Manchester United Legends To Turn Out For Michael Carrick Testimonial

Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville will be among the stars returning to Old Trafford for Michael Carrick's testimonial in June, with Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Michael Owen also set to feature.

Carrick will celebrate 11 years at the club by pitting a Manchester United 2008 XI – also boasting the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Edwin van der Sar – against the Michael Carrick All-Stars XI.

The fixture will raise money for charity through the newly created Michael Carrick Foundation.

"To have played for the greatest football club for 11 years is something that I'm very proud of and it is an honour to have been given a testimonial," the 35-year-old told the club's official website.

Really cool of @Stormzy1 to drop by the testimonial & @_MCFoundation announcement today! Good luck with the album mate!! pic.twitter.com/vnUxlmtxCe — Michael Carrick (@carras16) March 2, 2017

"The game will be very special for myself and my family and I hope it will also be a memorable day of celebration for all involved.

"It is such a privilege to have this amazing opportunity and I'm excited at the prospect of bringing together some former team-mates as well as some of the best players I've played against.

"The incredible support I've received over the years is something I'm very grateful for and I could never thank you, the fans, enough."

Manager Jose Mourinho added: "I am delighted Michael has been awarded a testimonial.

Very proud to be awarded a testimonial by @ManUtd in partnership with my new foundation @_MCFoundation #CarrickTestimonial pic.twitter.com/ddkFJv5Gnb — Michael Carrick (@carras16) March 2, 2017

"Michael is a phenomenal person and a true professional. He gives stability in our game and mental freedom to the other guys around him to be more attacking.

"He has a big understanding of the game and is a great role model for our younger players.

"This will be a fitting way for Michael and his family to celebrate his achievements over the past 11 years and for Michael to create a lasting legacy through his foundation."

Carrick has made 448 appearances for United, scoring 23 goals.