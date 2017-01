Manchester United Fan Passes Away After Collapsing At West Ham

A Manchester United fan has passed away after collapsing at West Ham on Monday, the Old Trafford club have confirmed.

United won 2-0 at London Stadium thanks to goals from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Everyone at Manchester United is deeply saddened following news one of our fans passed away after collapsing at yesterday’s game v West Ham. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2017

But their sixth successive Premier League victory has been tinged with sadness after the club announced on Tuesday that a supporter had lost his life, with West Ham adding their condolences.

"Everyone at Manchester United is deeply saddened following news one of our fans passed away after collapsing at yesterday’s game v West Ham," read a post on the club's official Twitter account.