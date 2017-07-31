Manchester United Complete Deal For Nemanja Matic

OMNISPORT
Nemanja Matic has completed his move from Chelsea to Manchester United, where he will join up with Jose Mourinho for a second time.
The Serbia international has signed a three-year deal with an option for a further 12 months at Old Trafford and follows in the footsteps of the likes of Mark Hughes, Juan Sebastian Veron and Juan Mata in signing for both clubs, after a reported fee of £40million was agreed.
It is the second time Mourinho has brought in the midfielder, having signed him from Benfica in January 2014.
Matic's switch comes after Chelsea completed a deal to bring Tiemoue Bakayoko to Stamford Bridge from Ligue 1 champions Monaco.
Under Mourinho, Matic, 28, won the double of Premier League and League Cup in 2014-15, before regaining the league crown with Antonio Conte at the helm last season.