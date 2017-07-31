Transfer Tracker
Manchester United Complete Deal For Nemanja Matic

Matic reunites with old Chelsea boss Mourinho.

Nemanja Matic has completed his move from Chelsea to Manchester United, where he will join up with Jose Mourinho for a second time.

The Serbia international has signed a three-year deal with an option for a further 12 months at Old Trafford and follows in the footsteps of the likes of Mark Hughes, Juan Sebastian Veron and Juan Mata in signing for both clubs, after a reported fee of £40million was agreed.

It is the second time Mourinho has brought in the midfielder, having signed him from Benfica in January 2014.

Matic's switch comes after Chelsea completed a deal to bring Tiemoue Bakayoko to Stamford Bridge from Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

Under Mourinho, Matic, 28, won the double of Premier League and League Cup in 2014-15, before regaining the league crown with Antonio Conte at the helm last season.

