Manchester United Can Spend What They Want On Agents Insists FA Chief

Manchester United are entitled to spend what they want on agent fees and it is unhelpful to be "demonising" Paul Pogba's transfer, says Football Association (FA) chairman Greg Clarke.

FIFA confirmed it will investigate Pogba's world-record move to Manchester United from Juventus in August.

This week, alleged details of the transfer were leaked and documents purportedly relating to the France international's move showed that his agent Mino Raiola stood to benefit to the tune of £41million from the deal.

Clarke has defended United's decision to spend big on agent fees and says football must have a debate if the sport's governing bodies want to address the issue.

"If that's what they're [Manchester United] going to pay, that's what they're going to pay," Clarke told BBC Sport.

OFFICIAL: FIFA have confirmed that they are "requesting information" on the world record transfer of Paul Pogba to Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/Qj7XDdThMn — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 10, 2017

"They are accountable to their owners; they're accountable to their fans.

"How much should we pay for players? How much should go to agents as a commercial transaction?

"If football wants to change that and limit the amount of money that agents get we're going to have to sit down as a game, led by the professional game, the Premier League and the EFL and the clubs and talk about that.

"I just think picking on one transfer and demonising it is not that helpful. Knee-jerk reactions don't often yield good outcomes.

"What we want is some thought about how much money stays in the game so it can be invested in long-term productive things."