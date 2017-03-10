Manchester United And Manchester City Have Better Squads Than Chelsea Claims Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte believes Manchester United and Manchester City have the strongest squads in the Premier League, despite his Chelsea side establishing a dominant 10-point cushion at the top of the table.

Chelsea host United in a blockbuster FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge on Monday and Conte is expecting a tough game although his team, widely dubbed the champions-elect, are sitting 17 points clear of Jose Mourinho's United in the league.

United are unbeaten in the league since they were battered 4-0 at Chelsea in the Premier League on October 23 but they have been unable to climb higher than sixth.

Despite their inability to break into the top four, Conte was full of praise for the quality available to managerial rivals Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

"I think Manchester United, with City, have the best squad in the league," Conte told reporters on Friday. "They have a lot, a number of great players with great talent and great experience to win.

"For sure, it can be a really tough game, for us and for them. I think that now, for us, it is better. We have a good identity, a good team. So we are showing good football. But, for sure, it will be a really tough game against United. We are facing a good team, very strong."