Manchester Derby Moved To Thursday, April 27

Manchester City's rearranged meeting with rivals Manchester United has been scheduled for Thursday, April 27.

The match at the Etihad Stadium was originally due to be played on February 26 but was postponed due to the EFL Cup final, in which United defeated Southampton 3-2.

The new date comes four days after City take on Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals and United face Burnley in the Premier League.

1994 - The last time the Manchester derby was played on a Thursday, @ManUtd beat Manchester City 5-0 in November 1994. Rout. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 20, 2017

United boss Jose Mourinho has voiced his displeasure at the scheduling of top-flight games this season, with his side now facing the prospect of nine matches throughout April due to their involvement in the Europa League.

City triumphed 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in September but Pep Guardiola's side were beaten 1-0 in the EFL Cup a month later.

The last time the teams met in a league match on a Thursday was in November 1994, when United won 5-0.