Manchester City's Claudio Bravo Backed By Chile Boss

Claudio Bravo may have lost his spot as Manchester City's number-one goalkeeper, but his importance to Chile is "undisputed" according to national team boss Juan Antonio Pizzi.

Bravo has attracted his fair share of criticism for a number of below-par performances under Pep Guardiola, and has not featured in the Premier League since January 21.

But he is expected to take his place as Chile's number one for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Venezuela, with Pizzi lending his support to the goalkeeper in Tuesday's media conference.

"I had the opportunity to go to see a match and I was pleasantly surprised by the level of Claudio," Pizzi said.

"He is at a very high level. I spoke with people from the club and they value him just like me.

"For his career, he is an undisputed player. I am happy and calm with Claudio."