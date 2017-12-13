OMNISPORT

Manchester City have set a new all-time Premier League record by securing their 15th consecutive top-flight victory at Swansea City on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's runaway league leaders set a new best mark for an individual season by beating Manchester United 2-1 in Sunday's derby at Old Trafford.

A run of 14 straight wins put them level with Arsenal's streak registered across campaigns, from February to August 2002.

Man City are the first team in English top-flight history to win 15 consecutive league games 👏 pic.twitter.com/TTWtYuJjMk — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 13, 2017

But two goals from David Silva, a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick and a superb strike by Sergio Aguero at the Liberty Stadium sealed a 4-0 triumph over the league's bottom club.

Guardiola's men beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 on the opening day of the season before being held to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium against Everton – the only points they have dropped so far in the domestic campaign.

Raheem Sterling hit a winner deep into stoppage time to sink Bournemouth 2-1 and begin the record march on August 26.

The England winner has repeated this trick to keep City on track more recently with late interventions in wins by the same margin over Huddersfield Town and Southampton.

The uniformity of City's results of late has marked a slight downturn from their form earlier in the campaign, where Liverpool and Crystal Palace were beaten 5-0 apiece before Stoke City lost 7-2 to conclude a stunning three-match run on home soil. Watford were also thumped 6-0 at Vicarage Road during this period.