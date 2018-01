Manchester City have rewarded Kevin De Bruyne for his sensational form by handing him a new five-year contract, the club have announced.

De Bruyne's previous deal was not due to expire until 2021, but his increasing importance to Pep Guardiola's side has encouraged City to offer him fresh terms.

The Belgium international signed from Wolfsburg in August 2015 for a reported £55million and has since established himself as one of the most important figures at the Etihad Stadium.