Champions Manchester City have reached 100 Premier League goals this season – becoming the quickest side to reach the landmark in the competition.

Pep Guardiola's side raced into a 2-0 lead inside half an hour against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Leroy Sane's deflected opener was their 99th of the campaign and an unfortunate own goal for former City hero Pablo Zabaleta brought up the century.

🚨 RECORD BROKEN 🚨



We are the quickest team in @premierleague history to reach 100 goals for the season having done so in 35 games. 🔥 #mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 29, 2018

City's 100-goal haul is the swiftest in English top-flight history since Everton reached three figures in 32 matches back in the 1931-32 season.

It is the fourth time a team has scored 100 times in a Premier League season. Chelsea were the first to do so on their way to the title in 2009-10, while City and Liverpool hit 102 and 101 as they battled for glory in 2013-14.