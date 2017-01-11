Manchester City Charged Under Anti-Doping Rules

Manchester City have been charged in relation to the Football Association's rules on anti-doping, under which it is alleged the Premier League side failed to ensure their "club whereabouts" information was accurate.

The FA went on to say that City have until 19 January 2017 to respond to the charge.