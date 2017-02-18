Manchester City Can Still Win Premier League Believes Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City are not giving up on the Premier League title, with injured midfielder Ilkay Gundogan insisting anything is possible in England.

City are second in the standings but eight points adrift of leaders Chelsea after 25 matches.

Gundogan and City made a strong start to life under manager Pep Guardiola before a lull in performances and results.

But the 26-year-old Germany international, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a serious knee injury, said City are still in the race.

"Eight points behind Chelsea seems difficult to catch up, but in England everything is possible," Gundogan told Eurosport.

"The entire season feels like a rollercoaster ride. We started very well, almost record-breaking. Then followed a low.

"In the past games, we have grown again, although we have not always played well."

City - amid a three-game winning streak in the Premier League - are away to Huddersfield Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.