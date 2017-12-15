Manchester City Are The Best Insists Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is relishing the challenge of taking on runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City, describing Pep Guardiola's side as "one of the best teams in Europe".

A record run of 15 top-flight wins on the bounce has moved City 11 points clear at the summit, with Spurs a further seven behind.

The two sides meet in Manchester on Saturday and Pochettino is eager to test himself against the division's pacesetters.

"We are going to enjoy it, because it's a fantastic challenge to play against Manchester City," he said.

"We are going to play with this season's, or this year's best team in England and one of the best teams in Europe.

"I'm so excited to play because I love to play against teams, against managers like Guardiola – they are the best.

"I'm so positive, so motivated, so happy that we are going to play a team at their best."

Spurs followed up last weekend's 5-1 thrashing of Stoke City with a 2-0 defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Both of those matches were at Wembley, but Pochettino's side have not won on the road in the league since September.