Premier League
Manchester City FC and Manchester United FC

Manchester City And Manchester United Join Forces With £1m Donation To Manchester Emergency Fund

The rivals have come together and united for the cause in Manchester.

Manchester City and Manchester United have joined forces to donate £1million to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

 

