Manchester City FC and Manchester United FC Manchester City And Manchester United Join Forces With £1m Donation To Manchester Emergency Fund May 25, 2017 12:40 The rivals have come together and united for the cause in Manchester. Manchester City and Manchester United have joined forces to donate £1million to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. #MUFC and Man City have come together to pledge £1 million to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund: https://t.co/0djf4nwBcd #ACityUnited pic.twitter.com/W6ttah2rwx — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2017