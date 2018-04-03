Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will return to the United States for a pre-season tour, the Premier League giants announced.

The two-week tour in July, featuring matches against Mexican powerhouse America and MLS outfit San Jose Earthquakes, will be the second successive year United have travelled to the USA.

United faced rivals Manchester City and LaLiga's Barcelona ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, and the Red Devils will return to American soil to meet America in Arizona on July 19 and the Earthquakes in Santa Clara three days later.

Further fixtures are set to be announced, with United reportedly set to go head-to-head with Liverpool during the tour.

"The tour is a central part of the team’s preparation for a long and intense campaign and this is the second consecutive year that we will travel to the US. The training facilities are world class and the games will be played in front of passionate crowds, making it an ideal environment for the players to gear up for the new season," United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said.

"The club, manager and team always receive a great welcome when visiting America, with our millions of US fans always keen to get closer to Manchester United."

United are second in the Premier League this season and 16 points adrift of champions-elect City ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby.