Luke Shaw Makes Manchester United Squad As Jose Mourinho Moves To Squash Speculation

Jose Mourinho has played down speculation over Luke Shaw's future and says the player will be in the Manchester United squad this weekend.

Speculation has also raged over the future of Shaw, with the full-back having been moved to the fringes of United's plans and left out of the EFL Cup final entirely, but Mourinho says he will be in the squad for Bournemouth's visit to Old Trafford.

Mourinho confirms Luke Shaw is in the #mufc squad tomorrow. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 3, 2017

"Luke Shaw is selected for tomorrow [Saturday] so you won't need to have the guys at The Lowry [hotel] to take the pictures to see if he's selected," he said of the 20-year-old, whose last league game was against Burnley on October 29. "He's in the list, so one step up from not being in the final.

"Not even on the bench and now again, like Wayne, he's selected, playing or on the bench. He becomes an option to us again."