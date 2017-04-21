Luke Shaw Hoping To Take First Team Chance At Manchester United

Luke Shaw is determined to take his opportunity in the Manchester United first team after featuring again in their Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht on Thursday.

The England international has been out of Jose Mourinho's plans for long stretches of the season, but has returned to the fold in recent weeks to assist United in their bid to win silverware in Europe and finish in the Premier League's top four.

With Marcos Rojo, an alternative left-back option, injured in Thursday's win, Shaw's ambitions have been boosted, but the young defender believes it can only be good for United to have a number of quality players in every position.

"I haven't had much game time recently and I think, especially with the 120 minutes [on Thursday], it will help a lot with my fitness levels," Shaw told MUTV. "It will help me get through the games coming up easier.

"Of course, we will recover well, but the great thing about our squad is we have quality players all around in every position and people can come in and go out.

"When their chance comes, they take it and the team at the moment are very strong in training. Everyone is fighting for a place, because we have important games coming up.

"Obviously, we want to fight for the top four as well and now we have the semis. Everyone wants to be playing, so the sort of quality in the training is good with everyone showing what they can do to get in the first XI."