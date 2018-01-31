Lucas Moura Completes Move From PSG To Tottenham

Brazil international Lucas Moura has joined Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal thought to be worth £25million, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Lucas became PSG's record signing when he arrived from Sao Paulo in January 2013 for €45m (£38m), but fell out of favour under Unai Emery and has now signed for Spurs until 2023.

The 25-year-old winger won four Ligue 1 titles and as many Coupe de la Ligue trophies, while also triumphing in the Coupe de France three times.

Despite scoring 12 goals in 37 top-flight appearances as PSG finished second in 2016-17, Lucas found himself on the fringes of head coach Emery's squad this season, scoring once in just six outings in all competitions.

Lucas has yet to appear in this season's Champions League, meaning he could feature when Mauricio Pochettino's men take on Juventus in the last 16.