Long Balls Led To Manchester United Scoring Insists Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says Manchester United's long balls were difficult handle after Liverpool had to settle for a 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford.

James Milner's first-half penalty – his sixth league goal of the season – looked like it would give Liverpool a huge victory over their rivals, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic headed an equaliser with six minutes remaining.

The visitors are now winless in four games across all competitions and trail leaders Chelsea by seven points having dropped from second to third position this weekend

But Klopp was still proud of Liverpool's performance and says he will enjoy the result in a match he felt was not won because of United's direct approach.

"In the end period of the game United started playing long balls to Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic," Klopp said to BBC Sport.

"After 80 minutes of high intense football it is really hard. It is so intense.

"They play long balls and it was a wild game. There was a lot of action in the last few minutes.

"I hoped we would have a bit of luck - unfortunately not. But all good - on Monday I can enjoy the result, but for now only the performance.

"A lot of people before the game would have thought we would get a knock because United look like a rolling beetle and everything goes in their direction.

"We know about our problems and situations so seeing a performance like this was nice. We needed to be brave, we created the spaces we wanted, we scored the goal

"But we were here to win the game which is why we are not 100 per cent satisfied."