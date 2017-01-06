Liverpool Players To Refuse Autographs Over Safety Fears

Liverpool have asked players to stop signing autographs or posing for photographs with fans outside their Melwood training ground.

The request has been made for public safety reasons due to several incidents caused by significant numbers gathering on the narrow residential road that leads to the Merseyside facility.

However, players flouting the new policy will not be fined for doing so, as was suggested earlier on Friday by an independent seller of signed Liverpool items, Anfield Memorabilia, on Twitter.

A club spokesman told Omnisport that such claims were categorically false and that Liverpool would never consider punishing players for such actions.

The spokesman added that Liverpool will place greater focus on players visiting local schools so young fans can meet their heroes and receive autographs in a safer environment.