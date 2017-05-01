Liverpool Hold Upper Hand Against Watford, Boasts Dejan Lovren

OMNISPORT

Dejan Lovren thinks Liverpool have an advantage over Watford going into Monday's Premier League clash at Vicarage Road because the Reds have more to play for.

Liverpool have four games left to play as they bid to seal a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side are third in the table, but only sit above Manchester City on goals scored, with Manchester United a point adrift. Arsenal are still in the running too, as they sit six behind with a game in hand.

Watford, meanwhile, are 13th, eight points clear of the relegation zone with two games in hand on 18th-placed Swansea, a situation Lovren thinks could lower the intensity in Walter Mazzarri's men.

"It depends on us, I would say, not on them," Lovren, who signed a new long-term contract last week, told Liverpool's website. "We have something to play for, but not so much them.

"For them, it is comfortable and they are safe, but we have something to reach for and this is the key point. We know what we need to do to grab a place in the Champions League.

"It is a must-win game. Of course, it will be difficult – they are in the middle of the table, have done quite well, have good players and don't have pressure.

"But sometimes with pressure it can maybe be better to play because you are more focused on the game. We have something to reach for."

Lovren is confident Liverpool will ultimately seal a top-four finish, with games against Southampton, West Ham and Middlesbrough to follow the Watford clash.

"I always believe," he said. "I believe in the team and I believe in every single person who believes in us.

"This is the most important thing. I think we would deserve it at the end because of how well we have done for all of the season.

"I am pretty sure we will see each other in the Champions League.

"Mentally, we have to be prepared for the game, even though it's not like playing Manchester City, where you will find motivation without any big reason.

"We have a big reason – it's the final four games for the Champions League."