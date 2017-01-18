Lionel Messi Adamant Pep Guardiola Will Be A Success At Manchester City

Lionel Messi says Pep Guardiola will be a success at Manchester City, despite the coach going through a tough spell.

Links with City have persisted ever since Guardiola took over as manager, although the Catalan coach has come under increasing scrutiny given his side's inconsistent form, which culminated in a 4-0 loss to Everton on Sunday.

Messi, however, remains confident that Guardiola will be a success in England.

"It is a very competitive league, last season showed that, so it makes it very difficult to predict," he said. "Of course Pep is a very successful coach, he will be adjusting to the league, but I am sure that he will be successful."