Leicester City Snatch Late Draw With Manchester United

Harry Maguire produced a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to earn 10-man Leicester City a 2-2 draw against Manchester United, denting their opponents' already slim hopes of reeling in Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

United looked set to clinch all three points after two goals from Juan Mata had turned the match on its head following Jamie Vardy's 50th goal in the top flight.

However, Maguire got on the end of a perfectly flighted Marc Albrighton cross from the left to direct a finish beyond David De Gea, leaving United 13 points adrift of City at the midway point.

Vardy combined with Riyad Mahrez to fire Leicester in front after 27 minutes, before Mata pulled United level five minutes from the break.

Harry Maguire is the Grinch that stole 2 points from Mourinho with a last-minute equalizer for @LCFC! #LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/DWAc1G5Hoa — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 23, 2017

After showing great composure to net his first, Mata was equally cool when he floated a wonderful free-kick beyond Kasper Schmeichel on the hour.

Leicester's chances of restoring parity were dealt a blow when Daniel Amartey – on as a 57th-minute substitute – was sent off for a second bookable offence just 16 minutes later, but Maguire popped up with a leveller that sent the home fans into raptures.