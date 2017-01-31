Late Gylfi Sigurdsson Goal Earns Swansea City 2-1 Over Southampton

OMNISPORT

Gylfi Sigurdsson fired Swansea City to back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time this season, netting the winner in a 2-1 defeat of Southampton.

Sigurdsson has been a central figure in Swansea's fight for survival and fans of the Welsh club will be thankful to see the transfer window close with the Iceland international still on the books at the Liberty Stadium.

He reaffirmed his importance to Paul Clement's mission on Tuesday, getting on the end of a cross from debutant Luciano Narsingh to clinch the three points in the 70th minute.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in 50% of Swansea's 28 Premier League goals this season.



7 assists

7 goals



So underrated. 💪 pic.twitter.com/KBVRrG2xma — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 31, 2017

Swansea had taken the lead through Alfie Mawson seven minutes before half-time, although there was a significant element of fortune about his second league goal, with Oriol Romeu getting the last touch.

But Southampton levelled through Shane Long and looked to be on the front foot until Sigurdsson's winner on the break.

After a shock 3-2 win at Liverpool last time out, Swansea's battle to avoid the drop is gathering momentum, while EFL Cup finalists Southampton have lost five of their last six league matches.

Swansea's victory at Anfield was built on a disciplined defensive performance – something that had been lacking under previous boss Bob Bradley – and Clement's unchanged side adopted a similar approach as Southampton dominated possession early on.

Despite seeing most of the ball, Southampton's threat was limited, and Swansea had two penalty appeals turned down in quick succession after 20 minutes.

Martin Olsson's cross deflected onto the arm of Cedric Soares to concede a corner amid calls for a spot-kick, before the resulting set-piece struck Jack Stephens clean on the hand – referee Roger East unmoved.

Sigurdsson pulled the trigger from 25 yards during a period of sustained Swansea pressure but saw his effort nestle in Fraser Forster's arms, before the England goalkeeper faced his sternest test yet as he dived to his right to keep out a driven Leroy Fer volley.

Swansea deservedly took the lead in the 38th minute when – via a huge deflection off the head of Romeu and the inside of the post – Mawson nodded home from a Sigurdsson corner.

Southampton had conceded three goals by that point in their 5-0 FA Cup defeat to Arsenal on Sunday and were showing few signs that they could respond to that drubbing with a positive result in south Wales, with Forster having to tip over another Sigurdsson effort before the interval.

Swansea started the second half brightly but a coming together between Steven Davis and former Southampton midfielder Jack Cork fixed all eyes on the referee once again – East, as he had done twice for the home side in the first half, opted against awarding the penalty.

3 - Southampton have only conceded three goals in their previous nine Premier League meetings with Swansea City. Uncompromising. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2017

The equaliser came against the run of play but capped a neat passing move by the visitors.

Davis eventually released Ryan Bertrand down the left wing and the full-back's low cross provided Long with a simple tap-in.

Redmond tested Lukasz Fabianski's reflexes with a strike from distance just after the hour mark, but Swansea eventually snatched the win on the counter.

Narsingh, off the bench for his Swansea bow, darted down the left before providing the cross for Sigurdsson, who shaped his body well to guide an awkward half-volley beyond Forster.

Southampton finished strongly, but the home defence held firm to cling on to an important three points that keep them outside the relegation zone.