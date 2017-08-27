On Demand
Premier League
Reuters

Late Burnley Equalizer Keeps Tottenham Winless at Wembley

Sean Dyche's Burnley left it late to share the spoils with Tottenham as Harry Kane's August goal drought in the Premier League continued for another season.

Chris Wood scored a 92nd-minute equaliser on his Premier League debut for Burnley to snatch a 1-1 Premier League draw and continue Tottenham's problems at Wembley.

Spurs had lost seven of their last 10 matches at Wembley prior to Sunday's game, having been beaten 2-1 by Chelsea last time out thanks to Marcos Alonso's last-gasp winner.

But Tottenham looked on track for a narrow victory thanks to Dele Alli's scrambled opener before Wood's late impact from the bench.

The striker, a club-record arrival from Leeds United earlier this week, scored the equaliser in the second minute of added time by thumping home a low finish from Robbie Brady's brilliant pass.

Alli had put Spurs ahead four minutes into the second half, smashing in a loose ball after the visitors failed to clear Christian Eriksen's corner.

But after Harry Kane, who has failed to score in 13 Premier League appearances in August, wasted a string of chances, Wood came up with a priceless leveller for his side.

