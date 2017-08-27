OMNISPORT

Chris Wood scored a 92nd-minute equaliser on his Premier League debut for Burnley to snatch a 1-1 Premier League draw and continue Tottenham's problems at Wembley.

Spurs had lost seven of their last 10 matches at Wembley prior to Sunday's game, having been beaten 2-1 by Chelsea last time out thanks to Marcos Alonso's last-gasp winner.

But Tottenham looked on track for a narrow victory thanks to Dele Alli's scrambled opener before Wood's late impact from the bench.

0 - Harry Kane's failed to score in every PL match he has played in August (13 games), despite attempting 42 shots in those games. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/7xDIZ87FzU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2017

The striker, a club-record arrival from Leeds United earlier this week, scored the equaliser in the second minute of added time by thumping home a low finish from Robbie Brady's brilliant pass.

Alli had put Spurs ahead four minutes into the second half, smashing in a loose ball after the visitors failed to clear Christian Eriksen's corner.

But after Harry Kane, who has failed to score in 13 Premier League appearances in August, wasted a string of chances, Wood came up with a priceless leveller for his side.